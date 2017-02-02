CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for February 3, 2017. LEAD STORIES: ITID Sends Letter To County Opposing Iota Carol Project… County Approves Pilot Project For Equine Waste Recycling… Great Charity Challenge Set To Break $10 Million Mark Feb. 4… All Signs Positive For SR 7’s Extension To Northlake Blvd…. Xcelerate Wellington 2.0 Awards Business Grants… Indian Trail Discusses Ways Of Resolving 60th Street Woes… Help Wellington Win By Logging ‘Let’s Move’ Minutes In March… Palm Beach County Commission Postpones Iota Carol Decision… RPB’s KA Dental Features In-House Lab And High-Tech Services…

