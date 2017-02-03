Two Local FastSigns Locations Recognized For Top Performance

Two area FastSigns franchisees received national recognition at the 2017 FastSigns Convention recently held in Phoenix for being top performers among the almost 650 independently owned and operated locations worldwide.

FastSigns of Lake Worth, owned by Jill and Ken Baxter, and FastSigns of West Palm Beach, owned by Cindy and Al Cothern, each received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to the centers ranked 26 to 125 for sales volume between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016. FastSigns of West Palm Beach also received the Million Dollar Award, which recognizes centers that surpass $1 million in yearly sales for the first time. “It’s an honor to recognize our outstanding franchisees for their success and accomplishments,” CEO Catherine Monson said.

FastSigns is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes. To learn more, visit www.fastsigns.com.

