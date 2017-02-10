haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Villari’s Of Wellington Team Participates In Vietnamese Tet Lunar New Year Celebration

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Villari’s Of Wellington Team Participates In Vietnamese Tet Lunar New Year Celebration

On Jan. 22, the local Vietnamese community celebrated the Vietnamese Tet in honor of the lunar new year. In keeping with their tradition, the Vietnamese Cultural Center of South Florida invited select martial art schools and disciplines to perform, including the Villari’s Studios of Self Defense of Wellington demonstration team, the Swift Tigers.

The Swift Tigers gave a 20-minute performance starting with a weapons form, followed by a six-person kata, a fighting form. The members performed the form with exemplary synchronicity and power, all the while maintaining their martial roots. A highlight from the demonstration was a samurai sword fight. The preciseness of the form was a blend of power, grace, athleticism and accuracy.

The Swift Tigers demonstrated their hand-to-hand combat skills against single and multiple attackers. They dazzled the crowd with throws, sweeps, crisp punching and powerful kicking. All of the techniques were done with power, but amazing control.

The team, led by head coach David Wilson, Simon Jupp, Katie Bowen and Dan Zottoli, enjoyed watching the other martial art schools that performed at the event. All parties involved had the opportunity to interact with people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, and learn from this cultural exchange.

To learn more about Villari’s of Wellington, call Chief Instructor David Wilson at (561) 792-1100 or stop by the dojo at 12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 7, in Wellington. For more info., visit www.villarisofwellington.com.

ABOVE: The Villari’s of Wellington demonstration team at the event.

People

Related Posts

Post Your Comments