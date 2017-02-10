Vinceremos Hosts Successful Dinner & Auction

The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center held its 30th annual Benefit Dinner & Auction on Friday, Feb. 3 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. The event broke fundraising records for the local nonprofit. A highlight of the evening was the Floridian Community Bank Buck Off Championships. The winners were the Real Bucking Deal team, sponsored by Nadine Allen and Sanjiv Sharma, which finished with a near-perfect score of 296 out of 300 points given by judges Mike Smith, P.J. Rizvi, Taylor Doebler and Juliet Reid. For more info., visit www.vinceremos.org.

