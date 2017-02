Riders from the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will be participating in a Special Olympics event Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Van Kampen Arena in Wellington. Riders will compete in English and Western equitation, trail/obstacle challenge and pole bending. There will be a drill team performance at 12:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.vinceremos.org.

Briefs