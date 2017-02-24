Wear Red Day At WES

The Wellington Elementary School campus shined bright on Friday, Feb. 3, when the school participated in the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day. All grades participated, along with the staff, in this great cause. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States. For more than 10 years, the American Heart Association has sponsored “National Wear Red Day.” Wellington Elementary is proud to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease.

ABOVE: Santana Kemp, Gavin Quinlan, Alex Acosta and Rayshon Garvin; (middle row) Estefano Moscoso; and (back row) teacher Anna McClanahan, Summer Eaton, Maya Johnston and Jean Cho.

