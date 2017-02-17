haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Wellington-Based Dream Sponsors Launches Tech-Based Initiative

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Wellington-Based Dream Sponsors Launches Tech-Based Initiative

On Thursday, Feb. 9, a group of South Florida students from Daughter of Zion Junior Academy assembled at the Microsoft Store at Town Center at Boca Raton to perform The Star-Spangled Banner. A live Skype video call streamed their performance to students of Sirua Aulo Academy in Masa Mara, Kenya, a region known for its exotic wildlife and safari experiences. In exchange, students from this remotely located school performed Ee Mungu Nguvu Yetu (O God, of All Creation), the national anthem of Kenya, followed by an educational exchange moderated by Lexy Sanguinetti of the Wellington-based Dream Sponsors Inc.

These performances officially launched a new, unique international tech-based collaboration to provide cultural and education exchange between the two countries.

Three very different community service partners recently joined together to launch this initiative with the technology support from the Microsoft Store at the Town Center at Boca Raton. Estella’s Brilliant Bus of West Palm Beach, Dream Sponsors of Wellington and Sirua Aulo Academy of Kenya are jointly on a mission to enhance education, peace, tolerance and cultural understanding through global partnerships using advanced global technology.

Dream Sponsors was founded in 2006 by licensed marriage and family therapist Carla Neumann of Wellington and provides basic needs and school fees through sponsorships to orphans and vulnerable youth in various parts of Kenya. The organization recently expanded its mission to provide similar sponsorship opportunities to Palm Beach County youth living in impoverished areas and who are in need of after-school or summer enrichment educational opportunities.

For more info., contact Dream Sponsors at (561) 795-2223 or www.dreamsponsorsinc.org, or Estella’s Brilliant Bus at (561) 985-1889 or www.estellasbrilliantbus.org.

ABOVE: Jack Hudson, founder of the American Dream Factory; LaWanna McCoy, principal at Daughter of Zion Junior Academy; Chris Gosse of the American Dream Factory; Estella Pyfrom, founder of Estella’s Brilliant Bus; C. Ron Allen, founder of Knights of Pythagoras; Carla Neumann, founder of Dream Sponsors; Ana Sanchez, community development specialist for the Microsoft Store at the Town Center at Boca Raton; and the students of Daughter of Zion Junior Academy with Lexy Sanguinetti, international consultant and board member at Dream Sponsors Inc.

People

Related Posts

Post Your Comments