Wellington-Based Dream Sponsors Launches Tech-Based Initiative

On Thursday, Feb. 9, a group of South Florida students from Daughter of Zion Junior Academy assembled at the Microsoft Store at Town Center at Boca Raton to perform The Star-Spangled Banner. A live Skype video call streamed their performance to students of Sirua Aulo Academy in Masa Mara, Kenya, a region known for its exotic wildlife and safari experiences. In exchange, students from this remotely located school performed Ee Mungu Nguvu Yetu (O God, of All Creation), the national anthem of Kenya, followed by an educational exchange moderated by Lexy Sanguinetti of the Wellington-based Dream Sponsors Inc.

These performances officially launched a new, unique international tech-based collaboration to provide cultural and education exchange between the two countries.

Three very different community service partners recently joined together to launch this initiative with the technology support from the Microsoft Store at the Town Center at Boca Raton. Estella’s Brilliant Bus of West Palm Beach, Dream Sponsors of Wellington and Sirua Aulo Academy of Kenya are jointly on a mission to enhance education, peace, tolerance and cultural understanding through global partnerships using advanced global technology.

Dream Sponsors was founded in 2006 by licensed marriage and family therapist Carla Neumann of Wellington and provides basic needs and school fees through sponsorships to orphans and vulnerable youth in various parts of Kenya. The organization recently expanded its mission to provide similar sponsorship opportunities to Palm Beach County youth living in impoverished areas and who are in need of after-school or summer enrichment educational opportunities.

For more info., contact Dream Sponsors at (561) 795-2223 or www.dreamsponsorsinc.org, or Estella’s Brilliant Bus at (561) 985-1889 or www.estellasbrilliantbus.org.

ABOVE: Jack Hudson, founder of the American Dream Factory; LaWanna McCoy, principal at Daughter of Zion Junior Academy; Chris Gosse of the American Dream Factory; Estella Pyfrom, founder of Estella’s Brilliant Bus; C. Ron Allen, founder of Knights of Pythagoras; Carla Neumann, founder of Dream Sponsors; Ana Sanchez, community development specialist for the Microsoft Store at the Town Center at Boca Raton; and the students of Daughter of Zion Junior Academy with Lexy Sanguinetti, international consultant and board member at Dream Sponsors Inc.

