Wellington El Students Create A Living Museum

Wellington Elementary School’s third graders recently worked on a project called the Living Museum. The students each chose a biography to read and research. Then they dressed up as that character and talked about the person in detail.

Third-grade families were invited to attend, as were students from other grades. They walked through the Living Museum and were able to see what the character looked like and hear their biographies. The students and families enjoyed this interactive learning experience.

ABOVE: Jessica Allen’s third-grade class dressed as their characters.

