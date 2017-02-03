Wellington Garden Club To Meet Feb. 6 At Community Center

The Wellington Garden Club will meet Monday, Feb. 6 in the Lakeview Room at the new Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). A light breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a program at 11:30 a.m. on “Gardening with Native Plants,” presented by Susan Lerner.

Lerner, a Florida Master Gardener, is president of the Palm Beach chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society and a past president of the Palm Beach chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International.

Lerner’s personal half-acre garden has hundreds of Florida native plants, more than two dozen fruit trees and other edibles. As secretary of the Florida Backyard Beekeepers Association, Lerner has integrated her knowledge of pollinators with native plants.

Guests are welcome, but seating is limited. RSVP to Doreen Baxter at doreenspot@comcast.net or (561) 793-6013.

Briefs