Wellington Residents Get Active

This March, the Village of Wellington and Ultima Fitness will be participating in the fifth annual “Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge.” The challenge is a countywide initiative focused on physical activity, nutrition and health. It will take place from March 1 to March 31 and asks participants to log at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day.

Wellington has created its own team, “Well Wellington,” and urges residents, village employees, local after school programs and sports teams to join and log their minutes. Residents can register by visiting www.letsmovepbc.org. Participation is free and open to all.

On Saturday, March 4, Wellington, in partnership with Ultima Fitness and the Palm Healthcare Foundation, will kick off the campaign at the Wellington Amphitheater during the Wellington Green Market. Starting at 9 a.m., instructors from Ultima Fitness will be leading active demonstrations including Zumba, taekwondo and more. In addition, there will be information on how to stay active and healthy throughout the year, including materials on Wellington’s vast selection of recreational programming.

To continue the momentum and assist in keeping residents active, Ultima Fitness will be offering complimentary activities at their facility throughout the month of March. Visit www.ultimafitness.com/letsmoveschedule2017 for more information.

