Wellington Seeks Cleanup Volunteers

Wellington is calling on its young residents to roll up their sleeves and make a difference through the “Great American Cleanup.” The village is looking for 75 youth volunteers for the cleanup, which will take place Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will pick up trash and loose litter along Greenbriar Blvd. and Greenview Shores Blvd., as well as the Folkestone/Yarmouth community. Those interested in participating should meet under the blue Wellington tents at the back of Tiger Shark Cove Park. Come early and receive a free T-shirt.

To register for the event, download the volunteer application form by visiting www.wellingtonfl.gov and clicking on the “Great American Cleanup” image in the scrolling events section. Completed forms can be returned to the Community Services Office (1092 Wellington Trace) or e-mailed to Scott Campbell at scampbell@wellingtonfl.gov.

Volunteer registration forms can also be completed on site the day of the event. For more info., call Campbell at (561) 791-4105.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs