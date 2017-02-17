Wellington Seniors Enjoy Luncheon At Horse Show
The Wellington Seniors Club attended a horse show and luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. Club members watched as Jessica Springsteen and Tiger Lily opened week five of the Winter Equestrian Festival with a win in the $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m speed class. Meanwhile, Wellington Seniors Club member Eileen Kuhnel was surprised with a cake for her birthday.