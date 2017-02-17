Wellington Spray Tan Expert Gains Top Spot In Industry

Wellington entrepreneur and spray tan expert Melissa Weinberg continues to expand her brand in the sunless tanning industry. Both of her brands — Perfect Glow Sunless and Melissa Weinberg Tanning & Beauty — have quickly become leaders for their quality and customer service.

A New York native, Weinberg lives in Wellington. Her other passions are cooking and animals. The owner of one German shepherd, one Chihuahua and three parrots, Weinberg regularly donates to animal shelters and rescue centers. None of her products are animal tested and all are PETA-approved cruelty-free.

Weinberg has been a top spray tan expert since 2009, providing custom airbrush tanning in the Palm Beach area. Weinberg researched for years to successfully develop her professional beauty line, which launched in 2014.

Since then, Perfect Glow Sunless has quickly risen to great success to become one of the leading companies in its category. Used by salons and spas worldwide, her paraben-free and vegan proprietary spray-tan solutions continue to receive accolades.

All products are formulated with organic and naturally based ingredients without the harsh components and typical spray tan odor that is found in many other products to produce a flawless and superior spray tanning experience. Salon and spa owners worldwide have turned to Perfect Glow Sunless to provide their clients with the best airbrush tan color.

Weinberg’s successful entrepreneurial journey was recently highlighted on Learnvest.com and featured on Forbes.com and in Money magazine. Perfect Glow Sunless was voted as a top three finalist for favorite spray tan solution by IST magazine readers. Also, her luxury brand beat out most longer-established and well-known beauty brands in the industry. Her retail products continue to earn top reviews by both consumers and beauty bloggers and are now also available on Amazon for retail shoppers.

Meanwhile, Weinberg’s Perfect Glow Sunless Spray Tan Academy has expanded to include instructors in several states. The academy offers spray tan training and consulting courses for individuals looking to start a spray tan business or for beauty professionals looking to add it to their menu of services. Her spray tan classes have earned top reviews in the industry. She recently published her first successful eBook, Ready..Set..Glow, which features marketing tips for beauty professionals. Weinberg is also is an avid blogger, providing the beauty industry with top sunless tips.

Since facing skin cancer, Weinberg has become a strong believer in well-being and an advocate for health. She is passionate about offering the world a luxurious beauty product that is safe to use.

Retail consumers wishing to find out more about Melissa Weinberg Tanning & Beauty and its products can learn more at www.mwmelissaweinberg.com.

Salon owners can visit the professional division Perfect Glow Sunless web site, found at www.perfectglowsunless.com. For more information on the spray tan academy, visit www.learntoairbrushtan.com.

ABOVE: Melissa Weinberg

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business