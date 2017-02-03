Wellington’s Floor Specialists Awarded Best Of Houzz

Floor Specialists of Wellington has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The locally owned flooring design center was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 1 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the users of Houzz. Customer service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016.

Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the photography award.

A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Floor Specialists of Wellington,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish — online or from a mobile device.

From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world.

With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is an easy way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.houzz.com.

Floor Specialists is located at 11101 South Crown Way, Suite 5, in Wellington. The showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (561) 514-1912 or visit www.floorspecialists.biz.

ABOVE: Floor Specialists recently won a customer service award from the home design web site Houzz.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business