WHS Students Read To New Horizons Kindergarteners

For the second year in a row, New Horizons Elementary School partnered with Wellington High School’s National English Honor Society and invited club members to visit and read to kindergarten students. The teens read Goldilocks and The Three Bears and prepared a craft to go along with the reading. The kindergarten students were excited to welcome their new teenage friends, and the experience was a great learning experience for all. Shown above are club members reading to kindergarten students in Erin Santiago’s class.

Schools