Winter Art Show At CJR Fine Arts

CJR Fine Arts & Frame and the Wellington Art Society will host the winter art show “Above and Beyond: An Evening of Art and Conversation,” featuring 18 artists’ original artwork, wine and light bites, as well as a raffle benefiting the Wellington Art Society Scholarship Fund on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. CJR Fine Arts & Frame is located at 514B N. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach. For more info., call (561) 333-9472.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs