haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Wolverines Open Regionals With Impressive 78-53 Win

By at February 24, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Wolverines Open Regionals With Impressive 78-53 Win

BY GENE NARDI

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Wellington High School boys basketball team looked impressive in its 78-53 win over District 10-9A runner-up Atlantic High School. The win allowed the Wolverines to advance in the regional tournament, while the loss for the Eagles sent them home, ending their season.

Wellington (25-3) went on a 16-point run to start the game, and denied an Atlantic score for the first two minutes of play. It appeared the Wolverines would roll, but the Eagles settled down and began to chip away at the Wellington lead. The four-time district champion Wolverines continued to score as Atlantic trailed steadily, ending the first period 26-15.

Wellington never surrendered the lead through the contest, and eventually built an 18-point gap in the second period, behind standouts Trent Frazier and Sage Chen-Young. The duo combined for 40 points on the evening. The Eagles did manage to muster enough offense to come within 11 as the first half concluded with the Wolverines up 42-31.

“We got off to a fast start, and we were able to give ourselves a little cushion,” Wellington head coach Matt Colin said.

The large margin for the Wolverines allowed them to survive an Atlantic defensive stand early in the second half, but they eventually were able to put up 20 points later in the third period to secure the lead.

Wellington had an accurate night of shooting from Frazier, Nico Toledo and Bryan Williams, who put up nine points, all three-pointers. Toledo was two-for-two on three-pointers. The accuracy lifted the Wolverines’ momentum at the end of the third period, which sparked a stingy defense to allow only six Eagle points in the fourth period.

“We wanted to keep our man defense a little tighter because they kept beating us on the dribble, driving,” Colin said.

Wellington possessed the ball effectively in the final period, enabling them to lock in the 78-53 victory.

“Anfernee Rosario did a good job; he had a tough job against taller guys,” Colin said. “He did a great job boxing out and rebounding.”

Rosario added momentum for his team ending the first half when he hit for two at the buzzer off a pass from Toledo. “That was huge and a big momentum changer for us,” Colin said.

Frazier totaled 26 points, with nine rebounds. Chen-Young had 14 points and six rebounds. Toledo put up 11 points and was devastating from the outside for the Wolverines. Miguel Pert also had nine points for Wellington.

ABOVE: Wellington’s Trent Frazier controls the ball and tries to get around an Atlantic defender.

 

Sports

Related Posts

Post Your Comments