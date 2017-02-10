Women Of The Western Communities Talk History
By Denise Fleischman at February 10, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print
The Women of the Western Communities met Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Wanderers Club. Guest speaker Joan Manning, first president (1977-78) of what was then the Wellington Women’s Club, brought scrapbooks for members to look at as she spoke about the history of how the Women of the Western Communities came to be. For more information about the organization, e-mail Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com, call (561) 635-0011 or visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.