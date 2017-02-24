Women’s Group Meeting March 2

The March meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held on Thursday, March 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. The happy hour/meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. Be sure to get to the meeting no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated.

The guest speaker for this meeting will be Marla Galindez, victim advocate and a member of the Domestic Violence Unit of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. She will speak about her experiences and advocacy on behalf of the victims of domestic violence. She has asked that all attendees wear purple in support. A photo will be taken.

The monthly donation for Harmony House will be cleaning supplies. Some items that would be appreciated would be: cleaning solutions, disinfecting wipes, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, glass cleaner, cleaning cloths, floor products, dish soaps, laundry soaps, Magic Erasers and cleaning sponges.

RSVP for the March meeting no later than Sunday, Feb. 26. The guest fee is $30. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011.

Briefs