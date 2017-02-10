Zachary Thompson Captures Silver At Taekwondo U.S. Open

The 2017 U.S. Open Taekwondo Championship took place in Las Vegas recently. On Tuesday Jan. 31, Cadet Males (12-14 years) from all over the world gathered at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino to compete in Olympic Style Taekwondo Sparring.

Zachary Thompson, a student at Emerald Cove Middle School in Wellington, traveled to Las Vegas to compete. In Thompson’s division, the USA, Canada and Costa Rica were represented. Thompson captured the silver medal following an intense match with a competitor from California, and fell short of the gold in a well-battled match against a competitor from Costa Rica.

Thompson is a second degree black belt and has been studying taekwondo for six years.

ABOVE: Zachary Thompson

