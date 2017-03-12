12 Polo Park Teachers Recognized For High Impact On Students

Recently, the State of Florida recognized 12 Polo Park Middle School teachers for being among the highest impact teachers in the state.

The Florida Department of Education recently reviewed student growth data, based on statewide standardized assessments in the subjects of reading, mathematics and algebra, and found that the impact these teachers had on student growth was “among the most positive in the state.” These results were achieved with classes that included students of all levels.

The Polo Park teachers recognized were: Craig Kaliser, Sandra Hruska, Kevin Theroux, Sonia Llewellyn and Jessica Gordon (language arts); Matt Besman, Mark Climo, Sue Word and Lisa Bubello (math); and Yvette Temple, Susan Peric and Hope Shirey (reading).

“I am very proud of their achievement and not at all surprised that these 12 teachers were among the highest in the state,” Principal Ann Clark said. “We are very fortunate to have such a talented and hard-working faculty.”

ABOVE: Susan Peric (reading), Hope Shirey (reading), Sonia Llewellyn (language arts), Jessica Gordon (language arts), Craig Kaliser (language arts), Sandra Hruska (language arts), Mark Climo (math), Sue Word (math), Yvette Temple (reading), Lisa Bubello (math), Matt Besman (math) and Kevin Theroux (language arts).

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools