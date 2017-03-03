ALA Chili Cookoff Set For March 11

The Acreage Landowners’ Association will hold its ALA Loxapalooza Chili Cookoff & Music Fest on Saturday, March 11 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. at Acreage Community Park (6701 140th Avenue North). Admission is free, but chili tasting is $5 per person. The chili cookoff starts at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented. The fee to enter chili is $50. Live music will play throughout the event. Food trucks will be available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Soda, beer and water will be available. Arts and crafts vendors and exhibitors will be on hand. Come join the fun for live music, car show, kids zone and more. For more info, call (561) 510-0311 or visit www.acreagelandowners.com.

Briefs