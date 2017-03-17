ALA Music Fest And Chili Cookoff

The Acreage Landowners’ Association held its annual Music Fest and Chili Cook off on Saturday, March 11 at Acreage Community Park. Connect Church from Royal Palm Beach sponsored the children’s activities. Guests were able to enjoy live music from local bands, local vendors, a car show and food trucks, and attendees were able to sample chili during the event up until the awards ceremony for best chili. For more info., visit www.acreagelandowners.com. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

