April 8 Shredding Event To Benefit Wellington Cares

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Wellington Cares, which has been serving Wellington residents over 65 for free since 2010, has now opened a food pantry to continue serving the needs of Wellington’s senior residents.

The Rotary Club of Wellington will be holding a Shredding Fundraiser with the help of Total Shredding on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wellington Municipal Complex (12300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). During the event, Wellington Cares will be accepting canned goods and non-perishable food items to be donated to the Wellington Cares Food Pantry.

For shredding, a donation of $5 is requested for a small box and $10 for a large box. For info., visit www.wellingtoncaresorg.com.

