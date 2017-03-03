Art Society To Feature Jack Rosen March 8

The Wellington Art Society will feature member Jack Rosen and master framer Richard Mauseth of CJR Fine Arts & Frame on Wednesday, March 8 at the Wellington Community Center. They will discuss the importance of framing to enhance a piece of art and elevate it to a cherished heirloom.

The meet-and-greet will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a member spotlight and brief meeting. The evening will conclude with the CJR demonstration and our usual unique art raffle.

Rosen was born in The Bronx and took a circuitous route to art beginning with music and rock bands, scuba diving, sales and aircraft mechanics. After meeting his wife, Claire, the two of them worked for a worldwide marketing company. Eventually they moved to Florida, where he worked at a computer manufacturing parts business.

He began his career in the arts buying signed and numbered prints by Moshe Givati on eBay. After making a profit doing this part time, he decided to focus on buying and selling art work. He bought art at auctions and sold it on eBay, always putting his profits back into the business. Over the years, he studied and learned more about art and developed an educated eye. Through networking, Jack established relationships with art publishers and began distributing artworks to galleries and dealers. He became the main supplier for Princess Cruise Line art auctions.

Approximately one year ago, the Rosens opened CJR Fine Arts & Frame in Royal Palm Beach and began selling directly to the public. Everyone can buy art and have it framed professionally.

The Wellington Art Society is a nonprofit organization open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

