Art Society To Host Reception At Community Center April 6

The Wellington Art Society will host a reception on Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Wellington Community Center. Artists selected to participate in the rotating gallery exhibit will be recognized at the informal reception. The Wellington Art Society will be displaying original works of art, books, and offering door prizes and prints for sale. The public is invited to attend and enjoy the local art on display. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Briefs