Ashley Mobilia Helps Homeless Animals

Ashley Mobilia has been working to provide charitable help to animals. Mobilia, 13, is a straight-A student at Wellington Landings Middle School, and an avid volleyball player for her school and on the Wellington Volleyball Academy club team.

Mobilia spends much of her free time helping Big Dog Ranch Rescue onsite and through fundraisers and supply drives that she has organized on her own and through her schools.

Mobilia has organized supply drives at her current school and her past school, Binks Forest Elementary School, raising an estimated $10,000. She wants to pursue a career as a medical professional.

ABOVE: Ashley Mobilia with her dog Max, a 5-year-old Labrador retriever, and some of the supplies she gathered during her recent drive.

