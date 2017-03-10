Asian Night At Palm Beach Polo

Enjoy an evening of gourmet Asian cuisine, an open wine and beer bar and entertainment by the Chinese Performing Arts Group on Thursday, March 23.

Ticket sales will benefit Families First of Palm Beach County. For 26 years, Families First has been providing services to families to prevent child abuse, ensure healthy births, and help children facing behavioral and mental issues.

This fun event will be held at Palm Beach Polo & Country Club. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person. Purchase them online at www.familiesfirstpbc.org.

Briefs