The Atala Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association will meet Thursday, March 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center at 6301 Summit Blvd. Jeff Nurge of Native Choice Nursery will lead a program on butterfly gardening featuring butterfly plants. The meeting is free and open to the public. Visit www.nabapalmbeach.org for more information.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs