AT&T Opens Authorized Retail Store In RPB

AT&T has opened its first authorized retailer store in Royal Palm Beach to meet the growing needs of customers. USA Wireless owns and operates the store, which brings the latest devices, accessories and services from AT&T.

With this opening, there are now six AT&T locations in western Palm Beach County, with four authorized retailer stores in Wellington, Loxahatchee Groves and now Royal Palm Beach. There are also two AT&T-owned stores in the area.

“We’re expanding our retail presence to better serve our customers,” said Cristy Swink, AT&T Florida vice president and general manager.

AT&T now has 27 authorized retailer stores and 11 AT&T-owned stores in Palm Beach County.

The new RPB store is at 11081 Southern Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call (561) 328-1208 to learn more.

ABOVE: USA Wireless owns and operates this new AT&T authorized retail store in Royal Palm Beach’s Southern Palm Crossing shopping center.

