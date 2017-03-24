Ballet East To Host Silent Auction April 8

Ballet East will host its Annual Silent Auction & Tea on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center.

This fundraising event provides an extra performance opportunity for the Ballet East Youth Ensemble. Proceeds from the silent auction enable Ballet East to give a professional-level, season-ending production. This year’s spring production, Coppelia, will be performed in a professional venue with full sets, backdrops, professional costumes and professional guest dancers.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Purchase tickets at https://balleteastfl.ticketleap.com. Food and drinks will be provided along with crafts and the auction, and the Ballet East Youth Ensemble will perform.

Silent auction items will be announced on Facebook prior to the event at www.facebook.com/balleteast. To make a donation, call (561) 683-0096 or visit www.balleteastfl.com.

Briefs