Bank Of America Supports Athlete

March 17, 2017

Bank of America recently participated in a send-off celebration at the Palm Beach County Special Olympics Summer Games for Allan Lohr, a West Palm Beach native who is heading to the Austria Special Olympics World Winter Games beginning on March 14. Lohr is the only athlete from Palm Beach County competing in the Winter Games and will participate in the figure skating event. Shown above are Allan Lohr with Stephanie Glavin, Bank of America Palm Beach County market manager, and Nikki Morley, Bank of America Palm Beach County project manager.

People

