Bassmasters Host Fishing Tourney Out Of J&S Boat Ramp

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held a fishing tournament Jan. 15 on Lake Okeechobee out of the J&S boat ramp.

First place was won by the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin with four fish weighing 13 pounds, 1 ounce.

Second place was awarded to the team of Chris Little and Adam Duncan with five fish weighing 10 pounds, 9 ounces.

The team of Chris and Crystle Smith took third place with five fish weighing 10 pounds, 7 ounces.

The Big Fish of the tournament was 5 pounds, 5 ounces, caught by Huff and Dillistin.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane. The club is now accepting applications. For more information, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com or visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org.

ABOVE: Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin

Sports