Berean Juniors Travel To Washington, D.C.

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

For the 10th consecutive year, the junior class at Berean Christian School had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to experience an alternative to a traditional classroom educational setting.

Students encountered many historical sites such as Ford’s Theater, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, the U.S. Capitol Building and much more. The students also had the opportunity to meet U.S. Congressman Tom Rooney (R-District 17), who took the time to meet with the group to answer questions and give insight about the nation’s government. Teachers and students alike agree that seeing and hearing about the sites first-hand is more beneficial to learning than simply reading about places and events in a textbook.

The students enjoyed bonding as a class and interacting with each other in a different setting. Many students said this trip is the highlight of their high school career.

ABOVE:  Berean Christian students on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with Rep. Tom Rooney.

