Binks Forest Students ‘Visit’ Ellis Island

Binks Forest Elementary School second-graders learned about their roots and American history through dress-up, play and music. During the day, the students re-enacted arriving at Ellis Island, the gateway for more than 12 million immigrants to the United States, followed by an evening of meaningful songs and stories about coming to America. The teachers and students did a wonderful job.

ABOVE: Ann Gormley’s second-grade class on their ship to Ellis Island.

