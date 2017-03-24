Blooming With Autism 5K

Blooming with Autism will hold its first Blooming with Autism Sunglasses 5K promoting autism acceptance Saturday, April 15 at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach. Walkers begin at 8 a.m., while runners begin at 7:15 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear glasses or sunglasses to promote autism acceptance, seeing others clearly for who they are. Tickets for individual walkers are $25; timed runner tickets are $30. For more information, or to register, visit www.bloomingwithautism.org.

Briefs