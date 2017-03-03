Bonded Lightning Completes Protection System For New WPB Ballpark

Bonded Lightning Protection recently announced the completion and installation of the lightning protection system at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

Located at 5444 Haverhill Road, the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is the new spring training home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. Bonded’s lightning protection system protects the facility and all its 160 acres of multi-purpose fields by diverting lightning safely into the ground. The system’s design protects lives, plus electronic and technological infrastructure.

“Lightning killed more people in Florida last year than any other state,” Bonded Lightning Protection President Patrick Dillon said. “This system ensures that every athlete and spectator who enjoys this new complex is kept as safe as possible from lightning strikes.”

Family-owned and operated, the company serves all of Florida, the Caribbean and the southeastern United States. Bonded Lightning’s team members serve in positions of consequence, driving legislation and advocating for logical, practical, mandated lightning and surge protection. To learn more, visit www.bondedlightning.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business