Bronco Debaters Qualify For Nationals

Four Palm Beach Central High School debate team members qualified for the NCFL National Championships to be held in Louisville, Ky., at the end of May. Two students were voted as the first alternates. All of these students competed in Two-Person Acting (officially known as Duo Interpretation of Literature). Congratulations to the PBCHS debate team and their coach, Daryl Hall. Shown above are: Mailon Cedeno, Briana Garcon, Gillian Gouveia, Joevante Jean, Marlana Lawrence, Dominic LaFlame and Janisha Rocha.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools