Brownies Visit PBSO District 9 In RPB To Thank Deputies

Local Brownie Troop 20093, which recently participated in the PBSO/PBCFR Safety Day, stopped by PBSO District 9 in Royal Palm Beach on their day off from school to say “thank you” to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for making a positive difference in the lives of many. They brought by Jupiter Donuts and thank you cards for the PBSO deputies and staff members who helped teach them crime prevention.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People