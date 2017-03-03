Brownies Visit PBSO District 9 In RPB To Thank Deputies
Local Brownie Troop 20093, which recently participated in the PBSO/PBCFR Safety Day, stopped by PBSO District 9 in Royal Palm Beach on their day off from school to say “thank you” to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for making a positive difference in the lives of many. They brought by Jupiter Donuts and thank you cards for the PBSO deputies and staff members who helped teach them crime prevention.