Calendar For March 10 – March 16, 2017

Saturday, March 11

• The Palm Beach Contemporary Art, Design & Fashion Show will continue at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. For more info., visit www.pbartshow.com.

• The Palm Beach County Dog Fanciers Association All Breed Dog Shows will take place Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.palmbeachdogshow.org.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “If You Plant It, They Will Come: Attracting Wildlife With Native Plants” for adults on Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Learn how native plants can bring birds and butterflies to your yard, garden or patio. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, March 11 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Main Library on Summit Blvd. The guest speaker will be Debbie Duay, national vice chair of lineage research for the Daughters of the American Revolution. For more info., call (561) 616-3455 or visit www.gensocofpbc.org.

• The Acreage Landowners’ Association will hold its Loxapalooza Chili Cookoff & Music Fest on Saturday, March 11 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. at Acreage Community Park (6701 140th Avenue North). Admission is free, but chili tasting is $5 per person. The chili cookoff starts at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented. The fee to enter chili is $50. Live music will play throughout the event. Food trucks will be available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Arts and crafts vendors and exhibitors will be on hand, as well as a car show, kids zone and more. For more info, call (561) 510-0311 or visit www.acreagelandowners.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Dungeons & Dragons for ages 12 and up on Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Adventure in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & More for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. Meet your friends at the library for some Wii gaming and classic board game fun. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• “Cruisin’ for a Cure,” the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Event in the western communities, will take place Saturday, March 11 from 3 to 11 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more info., contact Lisa Noel at (561) 650-0129 or lisa.noel@cancer.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Anime Club for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Meet other teens who enjoy watching and talking about anime. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk in Peaceful Waters Park (11700 Pierson Road, Wellington) on Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

Sunday, March 12

• Royal Palm Beach’s weekly Green Market & Bazaar takes place each Sunday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. For more info., call (561) 792-9260.

• The Great Futures Celebrity Polo Match and Great Futures Brunch at Polo, benefiting the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington, will take place Sunday, March 12. The day’s events will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Grand Champions Polo Club with a celebrity polo match, followed by a 12:30 p.m. brunch at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. For more info., visit www.bgcpbc.org or call (561) 683-3287.

• The Wellington Garden Club will present Plants Galore & More at the Wellington Amphitheater on Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured will be plants for your spring garden, free seminars on orchid care, easy flower arrangements, proper tree-pruning techniques and raffle items. New this year are events for children: a Home Depot craft workshop and a Growums kids gardening kit demo, both scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. For more info., call Joan Kaplan at (561) 628-4752 or e-mail admiral29@aol.com.

• The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida’s Annual Meeting & Glasner Award Ceremony will be held Sunday, March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties (700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach). For more info., e-mail pbc.aclu@gmail.com or visit https://palmbeach.aclufl.org.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the USPA Gold Cup on Sunday, March 12. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Robert Sharon Chorale will hold a benefit concert on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. for the Lord’s Place in the DeSantis Family Chapel (300 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach). For tickets and more information, visit www.rschorale.com.

Monday, March 13

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Write! Read! Critique!” for adults on Monday, March 13 and Monday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. Join in an informal roundtable discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their work in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Biz to Biz Palm Beach Business Expo will be held Monday, March 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Airport Hotel in West Palm Beach. Visit www.biztobiznetworking.com or call (954) 838-9644 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. Practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Tuesday, March 14

• Loxahatchee Groves and Royal Palm Beach will hold Municipal Elections on Tuesday, March 14. Polls will open open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more info., visit www.pbcelections.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Learning to Code for Kids for ages 5 to 9 on Tuesday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. Learn how computer programming works by creating some real life programs before programming a little robot to safely travel through an obstacle course. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Walk and Talk in the White Pine Community on Tuesday, March 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more info.,visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “It’s Pi Day!” for ages 7 to 11 on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. Celebrate the number that never ends on its very own special day. Participate in special math challenges and activities. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for adults on Tuesdays, March 14 and 21 at 5 p.m. Meet new people, and share your ideas and knowledge with others who are just learning to crochet. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Scrapbooking Club for adults on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Organize photos and record memories by using scrapbooking techniques and materials. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Choice Tuesday for ages 12 and up on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Play a game, watch some anime, or try your hand at Dungeons & Dragons. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Healthy Mind & Body Series: Aromatherapy” for adults on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Aromatherapy is the practice of using natural oils to enhance psychological and physical well-being. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 College Drive, Belle Glade) will present William Close & The Earth Harp Collective on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. For more info., call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Wednesday, March 15

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Owl Prowl for ages 10 and up on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. This activity from Okeeheelee Nature Center includes a hands-on owl pellet dissection and a chance to meet owls. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host A St. Patrick’s Day Craft Bonanza for ages 2 and up on Wednesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Drop in and make as many St. Patrick’s Day crafts as you want with supplies from the craft closet. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Storytelling: I’ll Tell You Mine, If You’ll Tell Me Yours” for adults on Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Ballet by the Book: Peter and the Wolf” for all ages Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Ballet Palm Beach brings Sergei Prokofiev’s classic tale to life. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Tween Craft & Coloring Club for ages 9 to 17 on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. Work out your creative side with coloring, rubber band creations, beaded jewelry or Zentangle doodle art. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Rosarian Academy (807 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach) will present Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age, a documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time, on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. The film empowers kids to best navigate the digital world and provides practical resources to help. Visit www.rosarian.org or call (561) 345-3103 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for the Aero Club community on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Thursday, March 16

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Let’s Get Knotty: Celtic Craft Knots for adults on Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Learn to tie these endless interlace patterns in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Reduce, Reuse, Recycle for adults on Thursday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. Explore new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle with an expert from the Solid Waste Authority. Learn how to properly dispose of household hazardous waste. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Catch a Lucky Leprechaun for ages 4 to 8 on Thursday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun and games. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the Ocoee River Band at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Western Business Alliance will hold an after hours social at the Palm Beach Habilitation Center (4522 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth) on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com for info.

• Alexandra Boudet, digital services sales manager for The Palm Beach Post, will be the keynote speaker for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce series on digital marketing on Thursday, March 16 at Suri West (13410 South Shore Blvd., Wellington). Registration begins at 6 p.m. To register visit www.wellingtonchamber.com or call (561) 792-6525.

• Gladiator Polo will continue Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Equestrian Village in Wellington. Visit www.gladiatorpolo.com for info.

Friday, March 17

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day for ages 9 and up on Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. Wear green and enjoy a lucky craft, games and maybe a few gold coins. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a March Madness Marble Run for ages 7 to 11 on Friday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. Design maze structures just by using marbles, paper plates, construction paper and other craft materials. Watch how your maze acts like a pinball machine. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Toddler Art Time on Friday, March 17 at 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Bring the little ones to this experiential art class. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Hepzibah House Benefit Barn Dance, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event, will be held Friday, March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Hepzibah House is a faith-based nonprofit providing recovery, restoration and release for human trafficking survivors and victims of sexual exploitation For more info., call Karen at (561) 379-3853.

Calendar