Calendar For March 17 – March 23, 2017

Saturday, March 18

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. For more info., visit www.flgunshows.com.

• The Loxahatchee chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 a.m. Call Margaret at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Mounts Botanical Garden will hold a workshop on Ikebana Ceramic Vessels in collaboration with the Armory Art Center on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement on clay vessels using living branches, leaves, grasses and blossoms. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) continues its monthly Torah, Talk & A Taste discussion group on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• Mounts Botanical Garden will offer a workshop on Mosaics in the Garden in collaboration with the Armory Art Center on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will use mosaics to bring a touch of color and character to their garden. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stories & Songs for You (Cuentos Y Canciones Para Ti) for ages 2 and up on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. Parra Cebeira and students from John I. Leonard High School will read stories and act them out in both Spanish and English. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Barnes & Noble in Wellington will host an Egg Storytime for preschoolers on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. Join in a spring-themed story time featuring great books and fun activities. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Read Local Author Forum for adults on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. Enjoy readings and presentations from writers handpicked from the library’s Local Author collection. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a lecture for adults on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. In celebration of Archaeology Month, guest speaker Jessica Baker provides insight into how researchers go about locating sites within Palm Beach County. Call Callie Sharkey at (561) 233-1400 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Painting Spring Scenes for ages 5 to 10 on Saturday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Celebrate springtime by painting vivid landscapes and colorful creations. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its RPB Kids Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. Color your favorite characters, designs and more. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided, or bring your favorite coloring book. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Rotary Club of Royal Palm Beach will hold its annual citizen of the year tribute on Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. This year, the honorees will be Jess and Victoria Santamaria. There are sponsorship opportunities for the event at multiple levels. Dinner tickets are available at $75 per ticket ($125 per couple) by calling Lynn Balch at (561) 601-7297 or Dan Splain at (561) 282-6800.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host a Zoo Clues: Family Overnight for ages 6 and up on Saturday, March 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Someone has been causing mischief at the zoo and you can help solve the mystery! Enjoy up-close animal encounters, detective games, crafts and a night tour. Pizza and a continental breakfast are included. One adult is required per family. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/family-overnights to pre-register.

Sunday, March 19

• The Loxahatchee chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk the Wellington Environmental Preserve (3491 Flying Cow Ranch Road) on Sunday, March 19 at 8 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization will host Bike Palm Beach on Sunday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Okeeheelee Park Micanopy Pavilion. Visit www.palmbeachmpo.org for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach will hold its weekly Green Market & Bazaar on Sunday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The Oleander Garden Club and the West Palm Beach Elks #1352 are sponsoring the first Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker in the State of Florida. A Gold Star marker honors the families of members of the Armed Forces who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The dedication will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the West Palm Beach Elks Lodge #1352 (6188 Belvedere Road). The ceremony will include many speakers and will be attended by a number of veterans groups.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Book Chat for adults on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Library staff will lead a discussion of Bel Canto by Ann Patchett. Copies of the book are available for borrowing. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the USPA Gold Cup on Sunday, March 19. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The American Equestrians Got Talent finale will take place Sunday, March 19 at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival show grounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize. For more info., visit www.facebook.com/americanequestriansgottalent.

Monday, March 20

• The Spring Ag-ucation Camp Program returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24. For more info., visit www.southfloridafair.com.

• The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its second annual “Par for the Horse” Golf Tournament on Monday, March 20 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Registration and breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and awards will be at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $600 per foursome and includes the awards luncheon. Sponsorships are available. For more info., call (561) 792-9900.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will hold Reading Buddies Spring Session 2017 Registration for teens starting Monday, March 20 at 9 a.m. Once a week, children are paired with a teen to read and play literacy games together. Applications can be picked up at the children’s desk. Spring session for grades one through five meets on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. from April 12 to May 24. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Monday Morning Coloring on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. Take time to relax and color. Coloring pages and materials provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Mid-County Democratic Club will meet on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach. For more info., call Matt Kurit at (561) 714-3905.

Tuesday, March 21

• Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host an Archaeology Month Lecture on the prehistory of Palm Beach County for adults on Tuesday, March 21 at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Andrew Schneider from Florida Atlantic University. Call Callie Sharkey at (561) 233-1400 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Spring Flower Finger Painting for ages 5 to 9 on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m. Welcome spring back by creating a huge finger paint flower garden mural and listening to springtime music. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Become a Babysitter for ages 9 to 16 on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue will teach about how to start a babysitting business, such as how much to charge, helpful tips for dealing with children and parents, and knowing when to call 911. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginner’s Series Shading for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m. Practice the fundamentals of line, mass and volume. Graphite, charcoal, paper and other media will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 7 to 12 on Tuesday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to build original creations. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Noodle Necklaces for ages 5 to 10 on Tuesday, March 21 at 3 p.m. Celebrate National Noodle Month and make a necklace or two. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a program on Pulitzer Prize Winner Katherine Graham for adults led by Dr. Rose Feinberg on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about her early life, marriage and events that led to her becoming a powerful woman in publishing. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Game Time for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Have a blast indoors with video games, card games and board games. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Pianist David Crohan will perform on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace as part of the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s monthly Music for the Mind concert series. The evening will benefit the Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches. Tickets can be purchased at www.lighthousepalmbeaches.org/events or by calling Julie Katzenberg at (561) 586-5600, ext. 3248.

Wednesday, March 22

• Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host Archery for Beginners for ages 8 and up on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30 a.m. Learn the basics of archery from safety to shooting. Call Callie Sharkey at (561) 233-1400 for reservations.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Origami: Unfolding Fun for ages 8 and up on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. Enjoy a relaxing morning learning the art of Japanese paper folding with cool origami models for all skill levels. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Dungeons & Dragons Mega Marathon for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, March 22 from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Where Are the Mobs? Minecraft” for ages 7 and up on Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. Meet up with friends and play Minecraft Pocket Edition on the library’s iPads. Participants can bring in their own device and join in. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold Neighborhood Watch Meetings on Wednesday, March 22 for Coventry Green at 6 p.m. and Mayfair at 7 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Shrinky Dink Crafts for ages 12 to 18 on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity to make cute and tiny art that can be used as accessories or decorations. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host The Coloring Club for adults on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book to work on. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, March 23

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sticker Art on Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m. Use scissors, glue, paper, a variety of stickers and more to make a totally personalized masterpiece. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Still Life for ages 16 and up on Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m. Develop the fundamentals of perspective, shadowing, proportions and balance. Various media and paper will be provided, as well as guidance from an instructor. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Trivia Gets Animated for ages 12 and up on Thursday, March 23 at 3 p.m. Dress up as your favorite character, form teams and compete for prizes. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, March 23 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• Enjoy an evening of gourmet Asian cuisine, an open wine and beer bar, and entertainment by the Chinese Performing Arts Group at a benefit for Families First of Palm Beach County on Thursday, March 23 at Palm Beach Polo & Country Club in Wellington. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.familiesfirstpbc.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Travel on the Click for adults on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Learn how easy it is to find travel information and deals on transportation, accommodations and vacations with just a few clicks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Montana Repertory Theatre will perform the Neil Simon classic Barefoot in the Park on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade. For info., call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera from Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, April 1. Visit www.kravis.org or call (561) 832-7469 for more info.

Friday, March 24

• The Easter Bunny will arrive at the Mall at Wellington Green on Friday, March 24. Visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com/events for more info.

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a Deer & Raptor Walk for ages 6 and up on Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. Tour the deer and raptor compounds for an opportunity to see the animals up close. Call Callie Sharkey at (561) 233-1400 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Bead Bracelet Bash for ages 7 and up on Friday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Nic Roldan’s Sunset Polo & White Party, hosted by Mark & Katherine Bellissimo to raise awareness and funds for Brooke USA, will take place Friday, March 24 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Tickets are available at www.nicroldan.com.

