Calendar For March 24 – March 30, 2017

Saturday, March 25

• Barn enthusiasts will have the opportunity to tour five of the most prestigious barns in Wellington during a Wellington Barn Tour on Saturday, March 25 to benefit the Semper Fi Fund. The five barns include Double H Farm, Tonkawa Polo Barn, Pony Express Barn, Santa Rita Polo Farm and J5 Valiente Polo Barn. Four tours will be offered starting at 8, 8:30, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Luxury passenger buses will leave from Suri West at 13410 South Shore Blvd. in Wellington. Tickets cost $50 and include the bus ride, a gift bag and refreshments. For tickets, call (760) 668-6093.

• The Loxahatchee chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike on the Apoxee and Owahee Trails (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m. Bring plenty of water. Call Joe Rosenberg at (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• The West Palm Beach Rotary Club and the Palm Beach County Food Bank invite local organizations, businesses and community groups to become partners in the fourth annual Feed Palm Beach County Day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Gaines Park (1501 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach) to assemble 100,000 meals in one day, which will be distributed to the hungry in the community. Visit www.wpbrotary.com for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Biscuit the Dog will be joining Barnes & Noble in Wellington for a Little Golden Book Storytime on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. There will be opportunities for pictures with Biscuit as well as fun activities. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Reptile Rumble for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Join in for stories, songs and a craft featuring some scaly friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds (9067 Southern Blvd.) will host a presentation on Patrick Smith’s A Land Remembered and a meet-and-greet with the author’s son, Rick Smith, on Saturday, March 25, with a presentation only at 11 a.m. and a VIP wine and cheese reception at 4 p.m. and presentation at 5 p.m. For more info., call (561) 793-0333 or (561) 790-5232, or visit www.alandremembered.com/yesteryear-village.

• The inaugural Reggae4Cure Food & Festival Benefit Concert will be held Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater. Visit www.reggae4cure.com for more info.

• CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514B N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) will hold an art show featuring Alexander Antaneka on Saturday, March 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call (561) 333-9472 or e-mail mail@cjrfinearts.com for more info.

• The Sisterhood of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will show the documentary The Muhldorf Train of Death on Saturday March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org for more info.

Sunday, March 26

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will host the USPA Butler Handicap from March 26 through April 2. The single-elimination tournament gives teams the opportunity to compete in a fourth 26-goal championship this spring. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

• The Loxahatchee chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk the Cypress Creek Natural Area (10035 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter) on Sunday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. This area contains seven native Florida ecosystems. See how many you can identify. Call Alan Collins at (561) 586-0486 for more info.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will hold its weekly Green Market & Bazaar on Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The seventh annual “Tyler’s Team” Charity Poker Classic will be held on Sunday, March 26 beginning with lunch at noon at the Palm Beach Kennel Club. Call Kevin McLellan at (561) 215-3717 or visit www.tylermclellanfoundation.org for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the USPA Gold Cup Final on Sunday, March 26. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• Join Animal Palace Pet Spa & Grooming (9176 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 for a glamorous day of pageantry and pups at the Miss Wellington Pageant. Legacy U.S. Pageants & Miss Global United States will present the event, which will feature pups from Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary strutting their stuff with the Miss Wellington contestants, giving each of the rescue pups an opportunity to find their forever families. For more info., call Joyce at (561) 574-8239.

Monday, March 27

• The deadline to register for the Wellington Kids Triathlon is Monday, March 27 at noon. The triathlon will take place Sunday, April 2 beginning at the Wellington Aquatics Complex (12072 W. Forest Hill Blvd). Participants can register online at www.active.com. No race day registrations will be accepted.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades, in partnership with the Cooperative Extension Service of Palm Beach County, will hold its first Conservation Stewardship Training Course from March 27 through May 8 on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The seven-week basic environmental education course will include fieldwork at six natural areas around the county to complement classroom study. For more info., e-mail asestewardshiptraining@gmail.com or call (561) 876-8815.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Pajamarama Story Time: Living the City Life for ages 3 to 6 on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Listen to silly stories, songs and finger plays about the wonders of the city and make a special craft. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Hemingway’s Woods and Our Connection to Place” for adults on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Examine Ernest Hemingway’s early life in the outdoors and how this approach invites us to reflect on our connection to our own places. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Tuesday, March 28

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host Alligator Story Time for ages 2 to 5 on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy gator-themed stories and the chance to meet resident juvenile alligators up close and personal. Call Callie Sharkey at (561) 233-1400 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Painted Bottle Vases for adults on Tuesday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. Upcycle empty wine and spirit bottles into pretty painted vases. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Geeky Papercrafts: Superheroes for ages 8 and up on Tuesday, March 28 at 4 p.m. Make paper models of your favorite superheroes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Walk and Talk in the Periwinkle/Lily Communities on Tuesday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Zen Doodling for adults on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Meditate and relax while creating works of art. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade and make new friends. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, March 29

• State Attorney Dave Aronberg will be the special guest at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce Luncheon and Board Installation on Wednesday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Visit www.wellingtonchamber.com for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for the Staghorn/Mulberry Communities on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Book Discussion Series: Think Differently” for adults on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. Discuss stories about people who see the world differently than you do. This month’s book is Furiously Funny: A Funny Book About Horrible Things by Jenny Lawson. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Scrub-A-Dub-Bub, Tales in the Tub for ages 2 to 5 on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. The event will be a special story time about bath time and bubbles with a bubble party at the end. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, March 30

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craftapalooza for ages 2 to 8 on Thursday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. Create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Healthy Mind & Body Series: Functional Foods” for adults on Thursday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. Superfoods may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases through healthy lifestyle choices. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, March 30 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by Samantha Russel at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host Ladies Night Out on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Blue Martini at CityPlace in West Palm Beach with a discussion of Mother Can You Not? by Kim Friedman and Kate Siegel. Visit www.jcconline.com/bookfestival for more info.

Friday, March 31

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to work on creative projects alone or with friends. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Beach will host a free Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert and Food Truck Invasion at Commons Park on Friday, March 31 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.royalpalmbeach.com for more info.

• The Palm Beach Republican Club will host a lecture, discussion and book signing with Lt. Col. James Mitchell, author of Enhanced Interrogation at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach on Friday, March 31, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and lecture at 6:15 p.m. To register, visit www.palmbeachrepublicanclub.org.

• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will host its third annual Youth of the Year Dinner at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Visit www.bgcpbc.org for more info.

• The Palm Beach County Planning Congress is hosting a special screening and discussion of South Florida’s Rising Seas, a documentary by South Florida Public Media depicting the hard reality of sea level rise in South Florida, on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at Greenacres City Hall (5800 Melaleuca Lane). For more info., e-mail Yexsy Schomberg at yschomberg@cotleur-hearing.com or call (561) 747-6336, ext. 125.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host Nights at the Museum: Sports Science on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit www.sfsciencecenter.org or call (561) 832-1988 for more info.

Saturday, April 1

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Uncle Gary’s Rock & Rib Fest, a benefit for the Kids Cancer Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater. Admission is free. There will be music, food and family fun, including live music all day, a barbecue, a kids fun zone, raffles, vendors and more, as well as a live broadcast from 103.1 WIRK’s Street Team. For more info., call Gary Rowan at (561) 929-1523 or e-mail cgrp19@yahoo.com.

Sunday, April 2

• The Wellington Kids Triathlon will take place Sunday, April 2 beginning at the Wellington Aquatics Complex at 6:30 a.m. No same-day entries will be allowed. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Monday, April 3

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host English Exchange on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

