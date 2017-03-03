Calendar For March 3 – March 9, 2017

Saturday, March 4

• The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5. Visit www.wpbaf.com for more information.

• The Repticon Reptile & Exotic Animal Show will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5. For more info., visit www.repticon.com.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive STA-1E in Wellington on Saturday, March 4 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Pre-register at www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will stroll John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth) on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Village of Wellington and Ultima Fitness will kick off the “Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge” on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., contact Wellington Community Projects Manager Scott Campbell at (561) 791-4105.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host Archaeofest on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Uncover the past and see Florida’s history through the eyes of archaeologists. Explore hands-on science demonstrations, interactive presentations, immersive planetarium shows, fossil digs and more. For more info., visit www.sfsciencecenter.org/archaeofest-2017.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out while enjoying a hot cup of java. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lego Bricks for ages 5 to 12 on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. Build, imagine and create using Lego bricks. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play: Gaming for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy PS4 multiplayer games, Wii games, card games, board games and snacks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Sunday, March 5

• The Palm Beach chapter of Autism Speaks will hold its 2017 Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Proceeds from the walk will support Autism Speaks’ mission to promote solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Register at www.autismspeaks.org/walk or contact Melissa DiNuzzo at (561) 465-0054 or melissa.dinuzzo@autismspeaks.org for more info.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will hold is weekly Green Market & Bazaar on Sunday , March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Commons Park. For more info., call (561) 792-9260.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Make a Miniature Garden Terrarium for adults on Sunday, March 5 at noon. Use a variety of materials and plants to create a terrarium. Glass containers, potting medium, plants and accessories will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Urban League Young Professionals will hold its Empowering the Legacy Scholarship Brunch on Sunday, March 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel (150 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach). The event will raise funds needed to send a local high school senior to college. E-mail youngprofessionalspbc@gmail.com for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the C.V. Whitney Cup Final on Sunday, March 5. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

Monday, March 6

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Horse Sense: Native Plants for Equestrian Properties” on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. Discuss the benefits of planting and preserving native plants — for you, your horses and the environment. Get a voucher for two free three-gallon native plants. The speaker will be Adrienne Deutsch, program assistant for the Native Canopy Education Program and a former dressage competitor. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host English Exchange for adults on Mondays, March 6, 13 and 27 at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet on Monday, March 6 at Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) with refreshments at 7 p.m. and a program at 7:30 p.m. on “The Wild and Scenic Loxahatchee River: Adventure in Our Backyard.” Benji Studt will show photographs of local wildlife. Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324- 3543 for more info.

Tuesday, March 7

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Basics for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. Learn the basics of one of the most beautiful and versatile mediums in art. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Paper Airplane Contest for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. Create your own paper airplane and compete to see how far it can go. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stitching Starters Beginning Crochet for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. Learn the basics of crochet, or if you know how to crochet already, bring your projects to work on. Bring a size H, I, J or K hook and skein of worsted weight yarn. Participants must be able to work independently. Materials will not be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Are You Board? Game On!” for adults on Tuesdays, March 7 and March 21 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. Discover new games and get reacquainted with old favorites. A current popular game is introduced each session. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “The Heroine’s Journey” for adults on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning science fiction-fantasy author Tricia Barr will talk about The Heroine’s Journey and its role in creating strong female characters. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show that you loved or hated, while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Join the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches and learn about constellations as you stargaze from sunset to 8:30 p.m. if the skies are clear. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Encounter numerous celestial wonders with a telescope viewing by the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Wednesday, March 8

• The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s inaugural New Discoveries Lecture & Luncheon fundraiser will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club in Palm Beach. Visit www.bcan.org for more info.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host Silver Science Days on Wednesday, March 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests 60 and older can learn from presenters on various topics, view a planetarium show and interact with more than 50 educational exhibits for $10 per person. Refreshments and a planetarium show are included with admission. Visit www.sfsciencecenter.org/silver-science-days for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. Join in for a jam session with lots of instruments and music. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Greenview Shores 1 on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, March 8 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens. Networking starts at 6 p.m., with the dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be “Refuse to be a Victim” with guest speaker Robert R. Boike. To RSVP, call Sam Markwell at (561) 644 2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Aromatherapy: Thriving in a Stressful World for adults on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Aromatherapy is the practice of using natural oils to enhance psychological and physical well-being. Learn how aromatherapy and breathing techniques can change your mood and help you relax. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Hang out, watch anime, play games and eat snacks while you talk with friends and fans about all the coolest stuff from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, March 9

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Open Studio for ages 16 and up on Thursday, March 9 at 2 p.m. Create your own original watercolor masterpiece. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “I Love Art!” for ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, March 9 at 3 p.m. If you love art, create something new each month. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the Mason Pace Band at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Scrabble for Adults on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Join other Scrabble fans and enjoy a fun evening of wordplay. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Healthy Mind & Body Series: Accessing Inner Guidance for adults on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Practice simple meditation techniques designed to awaken inner wisdom, guidance and latent healing. Learn basic mindfulness principles. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Center for Family Services will hold this year’s Dinner Dance, “An Enchanted Evening,” on Thursday, March 9 at Club Colette, Palm Beach. For more info., contact Maria Padron at (561) 616-1258 or mpadron@ctrfam.org.

Friday, March 10

• The Palm Beach Contemporary Art, Design & Fashion Show will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12. For more info., visit www.pbartshow.com.

• The Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation will host a weekend of festivities from Friday, March 10 through Sunday March 12 on the grounds of the Cars of Dreams Museum (133 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach). For more info., visit www.hpbcf.org/cruise-in.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Counting in the Garden for ages 2 to 6 on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. with interactive stories, songs and learning activities. For more info., call Mounts at (561) 233-1751 or Stacy Burford at (561) 649-5439.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids for ages 4 to 10 on Friday, March 10 at 3:15 p.m. Make a fun, exciting craft and maybe a new friend at this relaxed family crafting event. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Seagull Academy will host its sixth annual Spaghetti Supper on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seagull Services’ headquarters (3879 Byron Drive, West Palm Beach). The event, themed “Art and Science of Healthy Cooking,” will include not only a delicious dinner, but also displays from the students’ own experience growing tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other products. Diners will be able to buy produce and plants during the event. The evening also includes an opportunity for family portraits, a DJ and a silent auction. For tickets, call Elizabeth McDermott at (561) 842-5814, ext. 111.

• Finals for Wellington Idol will be held on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Call (561) 753-2484 for more info.

