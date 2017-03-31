Calendar For March 31 – April 6, 2017

Saturday, April 1

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive Storm Water Treatment Area 1E in Wellington on Saturday, April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth) on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 a.m. For more info., call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• Barnes & Noble bookstore in Wellington will hold a Beauty and the Beast story time on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. with giveaways and activities, as well as tea and cookies. For more info., call (561) 792-1292.

• Demetrius Klein Dance Company will present Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church (1300 Olive Ave., West Palm Beach), with a shortened performance for children at 11 a.m. Part of the proceeds will benefit dance students at Urban Youth Impact. For more info., visit www.dkdcdiyprojects.org or call Tracy Simkowitz at (561) 758-8726.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick will host the Mayor’s Ball on Saturday, April 1 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Tickets are available for $250 through the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County at www.homelesscoalitionpbc.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera on Saturday, April 1 at 2 and 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• Uncle Gary’s Rock & Rib Fest, a benefit for the Kids Cancer Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater. Admission is free. There will be music, food and family fun, including live music all day, a barbecue, a kids fun zone, raffles, vendors and more, as well as a live broadcast from 103.1 WIRK’s Street Team. For more info., call Gary Rowan at (561) 929-1523 or e-mail cgrp19@yahoo.com.

• Vita Nova, the leader in helping young adults transition from foster homes to independence, will host its inaugural Mallets and Martinis at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more info., visit www.malletsandmartinis.com. To learn more, www.vitanova.org or call (561) 689-0035.

Sunday, April 2

• The Wellington Kids Triathlon will take place Sunday, April 2 beginning at the Wellington Aquatics Complex at 6:30 a.m. No same-day entries will be allowed. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County will hold a 5K trail run/walk, kids’ crafts and games, vendors and guided trail walks on Sunday, April 2 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Renewable Energy Park and Greenway Trail System (6751 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach). See the giant claw that feeds trash into one of three furnaces to make electricity. County residents can bring up to six boxes of old documents for shredding. Visit www.swa.org for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 2. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

Monday, April 3

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host English Exchange on Mondays in April at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet on Monday, April 3 at Okeeheelee Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) with refreshments at 7 p.m. and a program at 7:30 p.m. featuring James Hohner, who will speak about the Eastern Continental Hiking Trail and his recent hike from Quebec, Canada, to Key West. Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Lysander Piano Trio with Itamar Zorman on violin, Michael Katz on cello and Liza Stepanova on piano on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Young Artists Series. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Tuesday, April 4

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk in Peaceful Waters Sanctuary in Wellington on Tuesday, April 4 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, representatives from more than 30 organizations will meet on Tuesday, April 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hawthorn Suites Hotel (301 Lamberton Drive, West Palm Beach). Speakers will address risk, prevention and intervention to prevent children from becoming victims. Visit www.friendsoffosterchildren.com for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Techniques for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. Take your skills to the next level in this second class of the watercolor series. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host You Can Be a Writer for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesdays in April at 4 p.m. Whether you want to write books, movies, comics or songs, you can improve your skills with fun, fast-paced activities using a simple and powerful writing tool. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Teen Writing Group for ages 12 and up on Tuesdays in April at 5 p.m. Improve your writing using different fast-paced exercises and activities to stretch your creative muscles. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will hold its annual meeting, pot luck dinner and lecture on Tuesday, April 4 at the FAU Pine Jog Environmental Education Center (6301 Summit Blvd.), with dinner at 6 p.m. and the lecture at 7 p.m. featuring a discussion of the “Year-Round Biology of the Swallow-Tailed Kite” by research ecologist Ken Meyer of the Avian Research And Conservation Institute. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Scrapbooking Club for adults on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. Organize photos and record memories with scrapbooking techniques and materials. Bring photos, unfinished scrapbooks and materials to trade. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show that you loved or hated while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Wednesday, April 5

• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 798-9875.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Ancestry.com Library Edition for adults on Wednesday, April 5 at 10:15 a.m. Learn how to navigate this online database. Bring names of family members to start researching. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Spring Is in the Air for ages 3 to 5 on Wednesday, April 5 at 11:15 a.m. Celebrate the wonder of the season with stories, activities and a special craft. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Representing yourself in court? Join in a Free Workshop on Wednesday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Courthouse (205 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach) on technology that can help you access the justice system. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more info., visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/selfservicecenter or call (561) 355-7048.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Choice Night for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Play a game, watch some anime or try your hand at Dungeons & Dragons with an introductory adventure. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host the Great Courses DVD Lecture Series: Understanding Investments on Wednesdays, April 5 and April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Mason Jar Meals: Rainbow Bean Soup for adults on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Fill a mason jar with layered ingredients for a delicious soup mix for home cooking and gift-giving. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, April 6

• The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 with a special preview Wednesday, April 5. For more info., visit www.barrett-jackson.com.

• The Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon on Thursday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wanderers Club in Wellington featuring keynote speakers George Linley, executive director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, and Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners. Visit www.cpbchamber.com for more info.

• ChildNet’s fourth annual Care for Kids Luncheon, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, will take place Thursday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club. ChildNet is Palm Beach County’s community-based care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children. For ticket info., contact Gillian Moxey at (561) 414-0927 or gmoxey@childnet.us. For more information about ChildNet, call (561) 352-2500 or visit www.childnet.us.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for ages 16 and up on Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Create artful displays to commemorate special events and those you love. Bring personal photos and your imagination. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lego Bricks for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. Build, imagine and create with Lego bricks. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington Art Society will host a reception Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Wellington Community Center. Artists selected to participate in the rotating gallery exhibit will be recognized. The Wellington Art Society will be displaying original works of art, books, and offering door prizes and prints for sale. Visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org for more info.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host its Hack Shack Tech Club on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. for fifth through eighth graders who like to make, tinker, design and engineer. Explore science and technology in a whole new way experimenting with computer programming. For more information, or to register, visit www.sfsciencecenter.org/hack-shack-tech-club.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, April 6 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with an Aerosmith tribute by the band Jaded at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Kids Cancer Foundation will host a Hero Mixer at the Kids Cancer Center in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will honor the Kids Cancer Foundation ambassadors and welcome new ambassadors. There will be a special hero award presentation at the event, which will also feature Kids Cancer Foundation patients. For more info., call (561) 333-8116 or visit www.kidscancersf.org.

• The Women of the Western Communities will meet Thursday, April 6 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. A meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check-in and be seated. RSVP to Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writer’s Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve your fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Marissa Mulder in Marilyn in Fragments, a homage to Marilyn Monroe, on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Friday, April 7

• Palm Beach Opera will present The Pirates of Penzance at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9. For more info., visit www.pbopera.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids for ages 3 to 7 on Friday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. Celebrate the arrival of spring as you make a new craft, and friends, at this family crafting event. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Family Fun Hour for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. Bring your favorite adult and work together on different creative projects. This month’s focus will be on simple science experiments. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The community will come together to help people who are homeless at The Lord’s Place 10th Annual SleepOut on Friday, April 7 at United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches (900 Brandywine Road, West Palm Beach). SleepOut begins at 6 p.m. with live music, kids’ activities, and an inspiring program from 6 to 9 p.m. Some stay only for the program while others sleep out in tents. Food will be available for sale, along with a silent auction. Visit www.sleepouttlp.org for more info.

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s Flavors Wellington Food + Wine Festival will return to the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Friday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be food and wine exhibitors, live music and dancing with the 1980s tribute band Stereotomy, show jumping, boutique shopping, celebrity judges and more. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or e-mail info@wellingtonchamber.com.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will hold a free screening of Ben-Hur on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. in a presentation of Bohemian Grove. Through statuesque movement, animal imagery and probing monologues, the piece provides a searing glimpse into the “superclass.” Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• Ghost Tours: An Evening in the Dark will take place at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.southfloridafair.com.

