Character Fun At Temple Beth Torah Preschool

Temple Beth Torah’s Leonie Arguetty Preschool held a character breakfast on Sunday, March 5 to celebrate the Purim holiday. Parents and children danced to music provided by DJ Billman Productions and got to interact with superheroes and princesses from the entertainment company A Fairy Tale Come True. The morning was also accompanied by balloon animals, face painting, and arts and crafts. For more info., visit www.templebethtorahpreschool.com. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

