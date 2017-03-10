ChildNet’s Care For Kids Luncheon April 6 At Wycliffe

ChildNet’s fourth annual Care for Kids Luncheon, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, will take place Thursday, April 6 at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club.

The luncheon is an opportunity for the community to rally behind ChildNet, Palm Beach County’s community-based care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children, and to show support for children in the foster care system.

During the luncheon, ChildNet will present AT&T Corp. and its volunteer organization made up of current and past employees, the AT&T Pioneers, with the Champion for Children Award in recognition of their outstanding support of ChildNet and commitment to Palm Beach County’s children in foster care.

AT&T and the AT&T Pioneers have been long-term partners of ChildNet, with grant donations totaling more than $800,000 and in-kind donations of items such as laptops for current and former foster youth graduating high school and gifts for the holidays.

Following the award presentation, an AT&T representative will speak to guests about AT&T’s support of ChildNet. The luncheon will be emceed by CBS 12 News anchor Liz Quirantes.

The Care for Kids Luncheon supports activities and items needed to bring hope to more than 1,500 children in Palm Beach County. From braces, swimming lessons and sports uniforms to college tours and one-on-one tutoring, this aid goes beyond necessities to help these children not only succeed but thrive from the moment they enter the foster care system to the moment they leave it.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $75 each and include the luncheon, program and a gift bag. Tickets can be purchased at www.childnet.us. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on tickets and sponsorships, contact Gillian Moxey at (561) 414-0927 or gmoxey@childnet.us.

ChildNet was selected by the Florida Department of Children & Families to serve as the Community-Based Care (CBC) lead agency in both Broward and Palm Beach counties. As such, it is the single private nonprofit entity responsible for administration of the local child welfare system in each county. It fulfills this responsibility by managing comprehensive networks of child welfare service providers and, in Broward, by also serving as the single centralized child welfare case management provider. The agency’s mission is to protect abused, abandoned and neglected children in the communities it serves. Fulfillment of this mission requires constant input and support from community stakeholders and service providers.

For more information about ChildNet, call (561) 352-2500, or visit www.childnet.us.

ABOVE: (L-R) ChildNet board member Sarah Thomas, board chair Sigrid McCawley and Larry Rein, executive director for Palm Beach County.

