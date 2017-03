Kim Kolloff and Anne Caroline Valtin are hosting an End of Season Baby & Kids Clothing Drive benefiting the foster children at Place of Hope now through April 6. They are collecting gently used baby clothing and children’s clothing and other items, which can be dropped off at 4985 Stables Way in Wellington. For pickup, call (978) 273-6475 or (727) 678-8677.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs