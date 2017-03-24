Clinics Can Help Golf Committee Has Big Plans For May Golf Classic In RPB

Clinics Can Help, a local nonprofit helping to enable access to healthcare through the donation of medical equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the committee for the fourth annual Clinics Can Help Golf Classic set for May 19 at Madison Green in Royal Palm Beach.

Serving on the committee are Sally Chester, Gil Martinez, CBS 12’s Matt Lincoln, Andrea McMillan, Myk Nelson, Owen O’Neill, Alan Salomon and Pam Swensen. Each committee member has a personal reason for participating and all are excited to host an entertaining day on the greens.

“We are thrilled to have such an eager and enthusiastic committee to lead our fourth annual tournament,” said Owen O’Neill, executive director of Clinics Can Help. “Over the past four years, we’ve seen the event grow, and we see that growth in this committee. We’ve got a new location for the event, fun additions to be announced to the day of tournament activities, and even some surprises for the female participants. I am confident that our golfers will be happier than ever.”

With a 1 p.m. shotgun start, the event offers prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and hole in one. Following the game, players and attendees are invited to participate in an expansive silent auction, delectable bites and an awards ceremony.

Proceeds from the golf classic support CCH’s Kinder Project, the organization’s program supporting families of children with special needs. Many of the children in the Kinder Project are affected by serious medical conditions and would not be able to afford the supplies and equipment that enable them to lead more independent lives.

“Bringing this equipment to children, and their families, is not something that should be a luxury,” said Dana Quigley, honorary chair of the event. “I learned firsthand the effect that Clinics Can Help has on a family when they are in need, and I am dedicated to helping the organization grow so that people in need can be helped.”

In the last year alone, Clinics Can Help granted more than $821,000 in reusable medical equipment and supplies for those most in need and was able to impact thousands of lives. There is a constant and increasing need, though. Addressing that need, the nonprofit continuously expands its offerings. It recently celebrated the opening of a new office and warehouse with a plan to grow its impact fourfold.

For more info., call (561) 640-2995 or visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.

ABOVE: Clinic Can Help golf committee members Gil Martinez, Andrea Mitchell, Myk Nelson, Matt Lincoln, Sally Chester, Alan Salomon, Owen O’Neill and Pam Swensen.

