Cora Bowers To Compete For Miss Teen Title

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Cora Bowers of Loxahatchee was recently selected to participate in the 2017 Miss Teen pageant competition that will take place Sunday, April 9.

Bowers learned of her acceptance into this year’s competition when the pageant announced selections following interviewing in the local area. Bowers submitted an application and took part in an interview session.

Bowers will be competing for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants. She will be competing in the Miss Teen division, one of four divisions that will have young ladies ages of 7 through 20 competing in modeling routines. Most importantly, Bowers will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year’s judging panel. Personality is the top aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.

If Bowers were to win the title of Miss Teen, she would represent her community at the national competition in Orlando. More than $30,000 in prizes and awards will be presented at the national competition.

Community businesses, organizations and private individuals will assist Bowers in participating in this year’s competition by becoming her official sponsors. Through sponsorships, contestants receive all the necessary training, rehearsals and financial support that will allow them to become confident and well-prepared contestants.

Any business, organization or private individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor to Bowers should contact the Miss Teen pageant coordinator at (877) 910-4190.

