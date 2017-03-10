Crestwood ELITE Group Prepares ‘Bags Of Love’ For Residents At Manor Care In WPB

Crestwood Middle School’s mentoring group, ELITE, focuses on young ladies who want to make a difference in their own lives, as well as enhancing the lives of others.

Duana Daniels is the mentor for this group of 15 young ladies. Their goal is to learn different ways to deal with everyday situations that affect them and offer community service to help others.

ELITE members meet with Daniels every Wednesday after school. During these sessions, members learn about community service, goal setting, time management, peer pressure and etiquette, just to name a few topics.

As part of their community service initiative, during the month of February, ELITE members prepared Valentine’s Day care packages for Manor Care Health Services in West Palm Beach. The young ladies, along with Daniels, purchased items such as lotion, hand sanitizer, socks, tooth paste, toothbrushes, combs and peppermints to create a “We Love You” bag for the residents.

The ELITE members personally delivered these “bags of love” to the residents. During their visit, the Crestwood students were greeted by one of the staff members and applauded for their kindness and willingness to help others.

ABOVE: Crestwood Middle School ELITE club members with their care packages.

